Sunday May 07, 2023
Gigi Hadid steps out once more with Leonardo DiCaprio amid dating rumors

Sunday May 07, 2023

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the pair are “still hanging out together”
Well-known model Gigi Hadid and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted outside again at Cipriani in New York. The pair have now been the subjects of dating rumours for several months.

The supermodel went for an understated look in a baseball cap and long brown coat and Leonardo went for the same, wearing a black hat and a matching bomber jacket. He also wore a dark mask that covered the lower half of his face.

The pair walked out separately along with FK Twigs who left the location around the same time as them. The rumours don’t show any sign of slowing down with them appearing at the same after-party held at Zero Bond after the Met Gala.

She debuted a stunning black outfit at the Gala earlier, but she hid her afterparty look under a long coat. Leonardo went for a similar muted look again wearing a cap, dark wash jeans and a suit jacket.

According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the pair are “still hanging out together” and “enjoy each other's company.” However, Gigi is keeping her daughter as her number one priority, with the source adding: “Her daughter is always top of mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.”

