Sunday May 07, 2023
Scorpion stings woman passenger mid-air flight

Sunday May 07, 2023

In a shocking incident, a female passenger — onboard an Air India plane — was stung by a scorpion when she was flying from Nagpur to Mumbai, confirmed the airline.

In a statement on Saturday, the airline termed it an "extremely rare and unfortunate incident", adding that the incident occurred on a flight on April 23.

Air India admitted that it has previously encountered cases of rats or birds onboard flights.

"On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge," a spokesperson of the airline told Asian News International (ANI).

Upon landing at the Mumbai airport, the officials carried out a search of the plane and eventually found the scorpion. Later, the Airbus A-319-100 was fully fumigated according to protocol, the spokesperson said.

