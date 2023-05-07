 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William mingle with fans at coronation lunch in Windsor

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William mingle with fans at coronation lunch in Windsor

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton left fans gushing with their sweet gestures as they continued the coronation celebrations on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales mingled with locals who had gathered for a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as members of the royal family joined community events around the UK on the second day of King Charles III's coronation. 

The couple were all smiles and seen fully enjoying the moments. They spent time meeting locals, including some wearing crown headpieces. A fan gave William can of beer featuring the King.

Kate and William have shared the images of their first outing since King Charles Coronation to their official Twitter account.

Kate dazzled in a dressed down look as she rocked a light blue blazer over a white top with black trousers and sneakers.

Britons were invited to gather with neighbours for the events, which are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

William, 40, and Kate, 41, will join the royals again on the Coronation Concert tonight, where Lionel Richie, Kate Perry will enthrall fans, the Prince of Wales is set to give a speech honoring his father at the event.

More From Royals:

‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries

‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries
Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday

Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday
Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out video

Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out
Prince Harry’s entered ‘new low’ territory: ‘So unseemly!’

Prince Harry’s entered ‘new low’ territory: ‘So unseemly!’
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday
Prince Harry’s ‘perilously close to following in his errant aunt’s footsteps’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘perilously close to following in his errant aunt’s footsteps’
Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?

Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’
King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral video

King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral
Prince William to ‘prefer’ King Charles’ example for his own Coronation

Prince William to ‘prefer’ King Charles’ example for his own Coronation

Here’s how much the ‘scaled back’ Coronation ceremony costs

Here’s how much the ‘scaled back’ Coronation ceremony costs
King Charles shares first message as Prince Harry returns to California

King Charles shares first message as Prince Harry returns to California