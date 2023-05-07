'We don't want pageantry’ Leigh-Ann Pinnock calls out British Monarchy

Several famous celebrities were invited to perform at the event

Leigh-Ann Pinnock, singer and member of the band Little Mix called out the British Monarchy on social media prior to King Charles’ coronation. The message was originally posted by model and activist Munroe Bergdorf:

“Dear rest of the world. Don't be fooled by any propaganda you see coming out of the UK this weekend. The mood here is not jubilant, it is sour. England is a fascist nightmare, where there are more food banks than branches of Mcdonald's.”

It continued on: “We don't want pageantry, we want affordable food, and rent, and bills. The timing of this coronation, with all its gold and bejewelled opulence, couldn't be more distasteful and sickening. It's unjustifiable and it's unwanted. If we're asking God to save anyone it should be the 14.4 million people living in poverty, not the King.”

Several famous celebrities were invited to perform at the event, including big names like Harry Styles, Elton John, and the Spice Girls. However, most of the artists invited could not attend due to other commitments, with stars like Adele, Ed Sheran and Robbie Williams declining the invitations.