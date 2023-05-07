 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

'We don't want pageantry’ Leigh-Ann Pinnock calls out British Monarchy

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Several famous celebrities were invited to perform at the event
Several famous celebrities were invited to perform at the event

Leigh-Ann Pinnock, singer and member of the band Little Mix called out the British Monarchy on social media prior to King Charles’ coronation. The message was originally posted by model and activist Munroe Bergdorf:

“Dear rest of the world. Don't be fooled by any propaganda you see coming out of the UK this weekend. The mood here is not jubilant, it is sour. England is a fascist nightmare, where there are more food banks than branches of Mcdonald's.”

It continued on: “We don't want pageantry, we want affordable food, and rent, and bills. The timing of this coronation, with all its gold and bejewelled opulence, couldn't be more distasteful and sickening. It's unjustifiable and it's unwanted. If we're asking God to save anyone it should be the 14.4 million people living in poverty, not the King.”

Several famous celebrities were invited to perform at the event, including big names like Harry Styles, Elton John, and the Spice Girls. However, most of the artists invited could not attend due to other commitments, with stars like Adele, Ed Sheran and Robbie Williams declining the invitations.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols
BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English

BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English
Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ now 1st K-pop girl group song to enter Top 10 of UK Charts

Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ now 1st K-pop girl group song to enter Top 10 of UK Charts
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Curtains’ hits No. 42 on Global Spotify

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Curtains’ hits No. 42 on Global Spotify
Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video video

Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video
Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service

Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service
Gigi Hadid steps out once more with Leonardo DiCaprio amid dating rumors

Gigi Hadid steps out once more with Leonardo DiCaprio amid dating rumors
Rumours of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s wedding take off after several hints

Rumours of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s wedding take off after several hints
Lisa Kudrow explains how she dealt with mental health after 9/11

Lisa Kudrow explains how she dealt with mental health after 9/11
Shemar Moore expresses his frustration over S.W.A.T. cancellation: Watch

Shemar Moore expresses his frustration over S.W.A.T. cancellation: Watch
Belinda Carlisle defends pop star Madonna over ‘ageism’ comment

Belinda Carlisle defends pop star Madonna over ‘ageism’ comment
Michael Shannon 'feels for' Ezra Miller as he copes with allegations amid 'The Flash' release

Michael Shannon 'feels for' Ezra Miller as he copes with allegations amid 'The Flash' release