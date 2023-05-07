BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English

Although his expression remained neutral, he took up a stern tone when responding

K-pop group BTS’ Suga replies to a fan who told him to speak in English and not in Korean. Fans of the group have recently been discussing a certain lack of etiquette from viewers towards BTS on Weverse when they go live.

One of the recurring comments that they’ve taken issue with is fans asking the members to speak in English, which is not their native language. J-Hope was previously faced with a similar situation as well, to which he responded with visible frustration.

After getting done with his shows in Chicago, the rapper held a live stream to discuss his recent concerts with his fans. When responding to fan comments, he came across one that went: “Speak English, please.”

Although his expression remained neutral, he took up a stern tone when responding: “I don’t want to. I will speak in Korean.”

One fan took to Twitter to call out these fans, writing: “every time the boys do lives there are people asking them to speak in english, please stop it. if you want to understand what they are talking about, you must learn korean.”