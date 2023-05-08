 
Monday May 08, 2023
Kirti Kulhari shocks fans with new 'Ken-doll like' look

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram reels to reveal a new look with short hair. She discussed her decision to go with short hair saying it took her a month to finally gather the courage to go for it.

The Four More Shots Please actress wrote in her caption, “New endings, new beginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations. Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not the norm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it.”

Kirti added, “Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. Only love for you... PS: no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME…”

The actress received huge support from fans who applauded her decision.

One fan wrote, “I am so happy I follow such brave women who defy every standard, every stereotype and just live their best life, putting up the best authentic versions of themselves out there!!”

Another wrote, "She looks like Ken doll at first glance."

In 2021, Kirti went through a difficult divorce with husband Saahil, whom she married in 2016. 

