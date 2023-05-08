 
Monday May 08, 2023
Kanye West makes Adidas run for their money?

Monday May 08, 2023

Kanye West has seemingly made it obvious he will not let Adidas in peace.

The Yeezy-maker has reportedly chosen Los Angeles to open up his new office next to an Adidas building.

According to Donda Times, a Ye’s fan site, spilled the details on the new Yeezy office on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue, between Laurel and North Edinburgh streets.

Interestingly, a hairdresser's shop separated the fashion mogul’s office from the sportswear giant tower.

The 45-year-old collaborated with the German shoemakers under the Yeezy banner from 2013 while debuting their products in 2015.

The father-of-four apparent jab at the brand leads many social media users to express their opinion on the news.

Last October, the shoe-maker brand severed ties with Ye after he launched an anti-Semitic tirade.

The company released the statement when it cut ties with the fashion mogul at that time, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

Moreover, Adidas revealed the mountains of unsold Yeezy would further hit the company worth €500million profits in 2023 if not “repurposed.”

Previously, Adidas’ CEO Bjørn Gulden has admitted that cutting ties with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand is “hurting” the business.

The German's company head honcho said, “The loss of Yeezy is “of course, hurting us,” especially North American sales, which experienced a 20 percent drop.

In the first quarter of 2023, the sportswear giant slashed sales after Yeezy lost by €400m.

Meanwhile, a BBC News report revealed the company's overall revenue decreased by 1 percent.

