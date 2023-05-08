Grimes shares views on 'cancel culture'

Grimes opened up about the cancel culture and how she was regularly canceled.

Appering on the Forbidden Fruits podcast, the Candaian singer told Julia Fox, “I’m very easy to cancel and canceled very often.”

"I’ve always been exceptionally canceled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled, and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilization that is extremely unprecedented," Elon Musk's ex said.

She added, “I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average, I’d say,” adding, “I think we need a better discourse. I wish people would approach me in better faith – I approach everyone in good faith – if people are being hateful on the internet, those people are mad because they want a better world."

The 35-year-old also weighed in on emerging AI, “I’m pretty for it,” adding, “I would say I’m fairly optimistic, I think there are some potential bad outcomes but I don’t think it’s constructive to even discuss that publicly per se.”

“I think right now there is sorta a moral imperative to make more positive AI depictions because it’s literally training on the data. It will see itself on how we are seeing it right now, in many ways, and it’s a concern that is brought up often,” she added.