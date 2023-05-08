 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Grimes shares views on 'cancel culture'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Grimes shares views on cancel culture
Grimes shares views on 'cancel culture'

Grimes opened up about the cancel culture and how she was regularly canceled.

Appering on the Forbidden Fruits podcast, the Candaian singer told Julia Fox, “I’m very easy to cancel and canceled very often.”

"I’ve always been exceptionally canceled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled, and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilization that is extremely unprecedented," Elon Musk's ex said.

She added, “I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average, I’d say,” adding, “I think we need a better discourse. I wish people would approach me in better faith – I approach everyone in good faith – if people are being hateful on the internet, those people are mad because they want a better world."

The 35-year-old also weighed in on emerging AI, “I’m pretty for it,” adding, “I would say I’m fairly optimistic, I think there are some potential bad outcomes but I don’t think it’s constructive to even discuss that publicly per se.”

“I think right now there is sorta a moral imperative to make more positive AI depictions because it’s literally training on the data. It will see itself on how we are seeing it right now, in many ways, and it’s a concern that is brought up often,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Andy Cohen weighs in on 'parenthood'

Andy Cohen weighs in on 'parenthood'
Lil Wayne gushes over Teyana Taylor's gift

Lil Wayne gushes over Teyana Taylor's gift
Tom Sandoval's relationship with Raquel Leviss turns cold?

Tom Sandoval's relationship with Raquel Leviss turns cold?
Kanye West makes Adidas run for their money?

Kanye West makes Adidas run for their money?
Chris Pratt says there is 'nothing new' in being bullied for religion video

Chris Pratt says there is 'nothing new' in being bullied for religion
K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih reveals how she becomes friends with idols
BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English

BTS’ Suga replies to fan telling him to speak in English
Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ now 1st K-pop girl group song to enter Top 10 of UK Charts

Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ now 1st K-pop girl group song to enter Top 10 of UK Charts
'We don't want pageantry’ Leigh-Ann Pinnock calls out British Monarchy

'We don't want pageantry’ Leigh-Ann Pinnock calls out British Monarchy
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Curtains’ hits No. 42 on Global Spotify

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Curtains’ hits No. 42 on Global Spotify
Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video video

Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video
Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service

Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service