Jennifer Garner has found 'herself again' after troubled Ben Affleck marriage

File Footage

Jennifer Garner "excited" for her future with beau John Miller years after parting ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck following 13-year troubled marriage.



The 13 Going on 30 star had a difficult marriage with the Gone Girl actor due to his addiction to alcohol but Garner is in a better place now as her kids have also grown older.

As per Radar Online, Garner “spent so many years prioritizing her children but she's in a place now where she feels she can focus on herself a bit more."

The insider told the publication that things has changed for Garner ever since her divorce as she found her a lover in John Miller and Affleck has also married Jennifer Lopez.

"He has his new life, and she has hers, and she's OK with that. She can even poke a little fun at him now," the insider said.

"She went through a lot with Ben because of his battle with addiction. It's taken years for Jen to find herself again."

The outlet said that her divorce from Affleck was “difficult" because she used to worry about their children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and how their separation would affect them.

"But Jen feels the kids are now older, more independent and settled in their new normal,” the source said referring to how the kids split time with Garner and Affleck’s houses.

"Jen doesn't feel guilty enjoying her life. When the kids are with Ben and Jennifer, she relishes spending that time with John, who's been an understanding partner. Although Jen's not ready to wed again."

In an interview, Affleck said he drank alcohol because he felt “trapped" in his marriage with Garner. However, the Air director later clarified that his comments were taken out of context.

The insider said Jennifer Garner was "unfazed” by his comments. "Ben may say the wrong things, and J Lo may enjoy being in the spotlight a lot more than Jen ever will, but Jen knows that's who they are, and she knows who she is."

As for her life, the insider said Garner is “in the sweet spot with her family and career, adding, "She's excited for this next chapter."