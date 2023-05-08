Prince Louis was a no show at Coronation concert after memorable appearance

The Coronation concert was amiss without the delightful presence of young Prince Louis after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The concert, which was held the next day on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, at Windsor Castle, was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton along with two of their three children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

The five-year-old was spotted several times yawning during the coronation of his grandfather. According to ITV, he was expected to “retire” given that the service was two hours long, but while he was absent briefly, he was spotted again as King Charles and Queen Camilla were walking out of the ceremony.

For the event, Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe, via People Magazine.

Apart from yawning, the young prince was also seen making funny faces during the carriage ride.

However, Louis did make a joyful appearance on the balcony as he enthusiastically greeted the well-wishers gathered outside the palace, and pointed to the planes as they passed overhead.

Meanwhile, the concert on Sunday saw performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as headliners alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli.