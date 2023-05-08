 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis was a no show at Coronation concert after memorable appearance

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Prince Louis was a no show at Coronation concert after memorable appearance
Prince Louis was a no show at Coronation concert after memorable appearance 

The Coronation concert was amiss without the delightful presence of young Prince Louis after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The concert, which was held the next day on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, at Windsor Castle, was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton along with two of their three children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

The five-year-old was spotted several times yawning during the coronation of his grandfather. According to ITV, he was expected to “retire” given that the service was two hours long, but while he was absent briefly, he was spotted again as King Charles and Queen Camilla were walking out of the ceremony.

For the event, Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe, via People Magazine.

Apart from yawning, the young prince was also seen making funny faces during the carriage ride.

However, Louis did make a joyful appearance on the balcony as he enthusiastically greeted the well-wishers gathered outside the palace, and pointed to the planes as they passed overhead.

Meanwhile, the concert on Sunday saw performances from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as headliners alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli.

More From Royals:

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry video

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation

Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cut off their nose to spite their face’
Abbey puts King Charles anointing Screen on display video

Abbey puts King Charles anointing Screen on display
King Charles remembers Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on Coronation day video

King Charles remembers Prince Archie’s fourth birthday on Coronation day
Prince William says Queen Elizabeth II is 'very proud mother' after coronation video

Prince William says Queen Elizabeth II is 'very proud mother' after coronation
Prince William, Kate Middleton sip unknown drink trustingly during street party

Prince William, Kate Middleton sip unknown drink trustingly during street party
What 'moaning' King Charles said to Queen Camilla before coronation video

What 'moaning' King Charles said to Queen Camilla before coronation
Coronation Big Lunch: Royal family attends street parties in celebrations

Coronation Big Lunch: Royal family attends street parties in celebrations
‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries

‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King video

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King
Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday video

Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday