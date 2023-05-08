 
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation?

File Footage 

Prince Harry reportedly had a secret meeting with King Charles when he flew to UK in March where the two said to have mended their bond.

Even though the father son duo is still not on their best terms yet, the meeting opened a way between them towards reconciliation.

As reported by In Touch, the Duke of Sussex briefly met the new monarch when he visited UK to appear in court and since then, the two have been talking on phone.

“After that, the king finally started taking his son’s calls again,” the insider said referring to their secret meeting.

“[Charles] strongly believes blood is thicker than water,” the source said. “And deep down, Harry loves his dad."

Previously, royal reporter Omid Scobie also claimed that Charles and Harry have talked to each other on calls after the latter released his bombshell memoir Spare.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Scobie revealed that Harry has talked to his father over phone regarding his coronation and matters related to Frogmore Cottage.

"Harry's had several conversations with his father over the months since the release of the book, largely about the coronation itself and, of course, matters to do with Frogmore Cottage, which the couple will no longer have the keys for any week now," the expert revealed.


