Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘never got permission’ to mend fences with Prince William, and Meghan’s ‘to blame’.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations.

She believes, “Meghan chose to stay at home in Montecito, officially because Archie’s birthday fell on the same day but also reportedly because she was unhappy with the king’s response to her accusations of unconscious bias within the firm.”

“His birthday could easily have been put off for a day or two so Harry and his family could start the process of making amends for the contemptible insults and often untrue allegations he and his wife have made. But it didn’t happen.”

“As a result, Harry sat awkwardly in row three - far away from his brother and with his view partially obstructed by Princess Anne’s red feathery hat.”

