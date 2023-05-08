 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix: Photo
Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix: Photo

Tom Cruise has recently been pictured together with Shakira as they both attended the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend.

The Top Gun star looked suave in his tousled mane and white polo shirt while the singer appeared stunning in her green top, via Daily Mail.

Both the stars were enjoying each other’s company and seemed to have a gala time watching a thrilling race.

Earlier, Shakira talked about her ex-husband Gerard Pique as she was honoured with Billboard's Woman of the Year Award at the Latin Women in Music Gala on May 6.

Reflecting on the relationship, Shakira said, “It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself.”

The Whenever, Wherever hit-maker stated, “When I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself.”

The songstress pointed out that there comes a time in every woman's life “when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is”.

Shakira believed, “Women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be.”

In the end, the singer added, “What woman hasn't gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection, or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heat ups as they go on late-night outing video

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heat ups as they go on late-night outing
Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'

Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'
Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case

Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case
Adjoa Andoh responds to the backlash over her ‘terribly white balcony’ remarks

Adjoa Andoh responds to the backlash over her ‘terribly white balcony’ remarks
Jennifer Coolidge speaks out in support of the WGA strike video

Jennifer Coolidge speaks out in support of the WGA strike
Richard Dreyfuss admits Oscars diversity rules 'make me vomit'

Richard Dreyfuss admits Oscars diversity rules 'make me vomit'
Nick Cannon defends 11 kid brood: ‘I’m no deadbeat’

Nick Cannon defends 11 kid brood: ‘I’m no deadbeat’
Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’

Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’
Brad Pitt buys $5.5M house to live with Ines De Ramon: ‘He wants a fresh start’ video

Brad Pitt buys $5.5M house to live with Ines De Ramon: ‘He wants a fresh start’
Jennifer Garner has found 'herself again' after troubled Ben Affleck marriage video

Jennifer Garner has found 'herself again' after troubled Ben Affleck marriage

Iman Vellani talks her ‘close’ bond with ‘The Marvels’ co-star Brie Larson

Iman Vellani talks her ‘close’ bond with ‘The Marvels’ co-star Brie Larson