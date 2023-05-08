 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Prince Harry carried a jovial demeanour as he appeared for the Coronation of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

Analysing the appearance of the Duke of Sussex, 38, at the historic royal event, many experts deduced that they glimpsed the ‘old’ Harry after many years.

Body language and communication expert Louise Mahler told Sunrise Australia, “Prince Harry arriving, I think we got our first glimpse of Harry for years. He was the old Harry, coming in smiling, laughing – walking tall and looking magnificent.”

She added, “The fact that he was on his own was a benefit, but his issue was he thought he could look at people and speak to them, and they would speak back to him, but it didn’t work.”

Author of the Body Language Bible, Judi James, concurred as she told Page Six, “Harry looked cheerful to the point of cocky - [it’s] almost as though none of the events of the past couple of years had ever happened.”

She elucidated that “Harry arrived laughing and joking” and pointed out the “mime” he “performed” that referred to Princess Eugenie’s “heavily-pregnant baby bump and making them all chuckle”.

He also “greeted the clergy with warmth and adopted an upbeat, slightly rolling, wide-stride gait to suggest breezy cheerfulness,” Judi said.

The expert went on to suggest how royal fans saw a “comeback of the joker Prince”, noting Harry was “bouncy and resilient”, even if he was seated three rows back.

More From Royals:

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage video

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert video

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation? video

Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation?
Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert video

Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’

Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’
Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’

Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’
King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert video

King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation video

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King’s Coronation
Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry video

Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry
Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation

Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to let Prince Harry mend fences at Coronation
Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation? video

Prince Harry secretly settled feud with King Charles before coronation?
‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’ video

‘All bark & no bite’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t follow through’ on ‘basic human rights’