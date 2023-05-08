‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry carried a jovial demeanour as he appeared for the Coronation of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

Analysing the appearance of the Duke of Sussex, 38, at the historic royal event, many experts deduced that they glimpsed the ‘old’ Harry after many years.

Body language and communication expert Louise Mahler told Sunrise Australia, “Prince Harry arriving, I think we got our first glimpse of Harry for years. He was the old Harry, coming in smiling, laughing – walking tall and looking magnificent.”

She added, “The fact that he was on his own was a benefit, but his issue was he thought he could look at people and speak to them, and they would speak back to him, but it didn’t work.”

Author of the Body Language Bible, Judi James, concurred as she told Page Six, “Harry looked cheerful to the point of cocky - [it’s] almost as though none of the events of the past couple of years had ever happened.”

She elucidated that “Harry arrived laughing and joking” and pointed out the “mime” he “performed” that referred to Princess Eugenie’s “heavily-pregnant baby bump and making them all chuckle”.

He also “greeted the clergy with warmth and adopted an upbeat, slightly rolling, wide-stride gait to suggest breezy cheerfulness,” Judi said.

The expert went on to suggest how royal fans saw a “comeback of the joker Prince”, noting Harry was “bouncy and resilient”, even if he was seated three rows back.