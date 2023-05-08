Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?

File Footage

Prince William reportedly has had enough of Prince Harry’s problematic behaviour and will try his level best to not include him in future Royal events.

According to New Idea Magazine, the Prince of Wales’ tolerance for the Duke of Sussex has been “zero” after it was speculated that he may not show up for coronation despite accepting the invitation.

An insider told the publication that William was frustrated with Harry’s “RSVP games” and “unbelievable bad manners” prior to coronation.

“William’s tolerance for Harry’s spoilt brat antics is zero these days,” the insider shared with the outlet. “To not know mere days before if he was going to be there was just appalling.”

The source went on to share that something convinces William that he is responsible for his brother’s behaviour.

“Without their mum around, William feels partly responsible for his brother,” the insider said referring to late Princess Diana.

However, after what Harry did – delaying coronation response and later sparking rumours that he may not attend the event – William will try to not let him come to any more family events ever again.

“Wills doesn’t want Harry at a family event ever again,” the insider said, claiming that the brother even had a fight over Harry’s problematic behaviour.

“If Wills had his way, Harry wouldn’t be welcome back in the UK at all. If he’s not going to show basic manners when it comes to RSVPs, it may be the last invitation he gets.”