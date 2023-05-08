 
Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince of Wales Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton left the royal fans surprised as they broke protocol with a risky move.

According to a report by Yahoo, the Prince and Princess of Wales accepted a mysterious gift from a fan as they stepped out for a walkabout ahead of coronation concert on Sunday evening.

The royals greeted members of the public attending a Coronation Big Lunch on the Long Walk in Windsor.

Kate and William were quick to mingle with the public during their unplanned walkabout.

Even, the Prince of Wales accepted a cup containing a mysterious drink from a fan. He took a sip from the paper cup before passing it to wife Kate, who also had a taste.

Later, Kate and William turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos and a video clip from their walkabout with caption “The BIG Lunch.”

According to media reports, the couple broke the royal protocol by accepting the drink as they are not supposed to consume complimentary food or drink from people they don’t know personally.

Another Yahoo article reported the royal rule is to help prevent attempts to poison any member of the monarchy.

