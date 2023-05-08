 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘very much in the last-chance saloon’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Prince Harry has just been urged by experts to ‘prove’ he’s no spoiled brat, and just a man with ‘immeasurable luck’ and privilege.

Royal commentator Robert Taylor brought these admissions forward.

Taylor warns, “Okay, Harry’s abused our faith in him somewhat these last few years. Some would say he’s rubbed our noses in it while raking in the dosh. But, despite it all, we still remember that grieving little boy walking behind his mother’s coffin.”

“We rejoiced at his marriage just a few years ago in an outpouring of sunny goodwill. We recall the good things he’s done, like serving his country in Afghanistan and creating the Invictus Games.”

“If Harry plays his cards right, this will be his chance to start reversing that disastrous slide in the polls and kickstart a new and more respectful relationship with us.”

“It’s his opportunity to show us that he’s not just a spoiled brat, but someone who still loves his country, cares about people, and recognises that for all the hurt he’s experienced, he’s still an immeasurably lucky, privileged fellow.”

“Has he got it in him?” he asked, because “Either way, as far as the public goes, he is very much in the last-chance saloon.”

More From Royals:

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart' video

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'
Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation? video

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?
King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot

King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot
Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity
Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage video

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Millions react to King Charles crowning video video

Millions react to King Charles crowning video