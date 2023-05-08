Prince Harry’s ‘very much in the last-chance saloon’

Prince Harry has just been urged by experts to ‘prove’ he’s no spoiled brat, and just a man with ‘immeasurable luck’ and privilege.



Royal commentator Robert Taylor brought these admissions forward.

Taylor warns, “Okay, Harry’s abused our faith in him somewhat these last few years. Some would say he’s rubbed our noses in it while raking in the dosh. But, despite it all, we still remember that grieving little boy walking behind his mother’s coffin.”

“We rejoiced at his marriage just a few years ago in an outpouring of sunny goodwill. We recall the good things he’s done, like serving his country in Afghanistan and creating the Invictus Games.”

“If Harry plays his cards right, this will be his chance to start reversing that disastrous slide in the polls and kickstart a new and more respectful relationship with us.”

“It’s his opportunity to show us that he’s not just a spoiled brat, but someone who still loves his country, cares about people, and recognises that for all the hurt he’s experienced, he’s still an immeasurably lucky, privileged fellow.”

“Has he got it in him?” he asked, because “Either way, as far as the public goes, he is very much in the last-chance saloon.”