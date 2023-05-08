 
‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams

She also hit the top ten of the US Apple Music with her 2010 album 'Speak Now'

American singer Taylor Swift has crossed 400 million Spotify streams with her catchy song Lavender Haze. It is a part of her latest album named Midnights which was released towards the end of 2022.

She also hit the top ten of the US Apple Music with her 2010 album Speak Now after her announcement that she will be releasing the re-recording of the album in July. She announced the news to the fans attending her show in Nashville, her hometown, and followed it up with a performance of Sparks Fly.

Not long after, she took to social media to officially announce the news to her fans globally. She wrote:

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

