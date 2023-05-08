Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’

Experts believe Prince Harry does not deserve to live in a ‘swanky Malibu-style mansion’ with the ‘little discernible talent’ he has.

Royal commentator Robert Taylor brought these admissions forward.

The converastion arose once the expert spoke out about Prince Harry’s “swanky Malibu-style mansion and his multi-millionaire, A-list lifestyle.”

Which is “not bad for someone with little discernible talent who just happened to be born into the right family.”

“You’d have thought, then, he might be treated with coolness or even hostility by the thousands thronging the streets of central London,” when he went back for the King ‘s Coronation.