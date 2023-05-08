 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’
Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’

Experts believe Prince Harry does not deserve to live in a ‘swanky Malibu-style mansion’ with the ‘little discernible talent’ he has.

Royal commentator Robert Taylor brought these admissions forward.

The converastion arose once the expert spoke out about Prince Harry’s “swanky Malibu-style mansion and his multi-millionaire, A-list lifestyle.”

Which is “not bad for someone with little discernible talent who just happened to be born into the right family.”

“You’d have thought, then, he might be treated with coolness or even hostility by the thousands thronging the streets of central London,” when he went back for the King ‘s Coronation. 

More From Royals:

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart' video

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'
Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation? video

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?
King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘very much in the last-chance saloon’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘very much in the last-chance saloon’
King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot

King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot
Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Meghan Markle to ‘sleep easier at night’ after ‘milking PR’

Meghan Markle to ‘sleep easier at night’ after ‘milking PR’
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity