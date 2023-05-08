King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles III does not seem to slow down even being "exhausted" following his coronation celebrations which are still ongoing with plenty more events.



The monarch, even being warned by health experts over his busiest schedules, King Charles has been non-stop for last few days, and has no plans to slow down.

Just hours before he and Queen Camilla were crowned, the King held a reception at Buckingham Palace for foreign dignitaries and royalty, with his cousin, Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark and his wife, Princess Mary in attendance.

Following the coronation ceremony, Charles held a large dinner at Buckingham Palace, before making their way to Windsor Castle for Sunday's Coronation Concert.



There are also reports that the 74-year-old will also be holding a garden party at their official Scotland residence, the Palace of Holyrood, for the community.



Sources have now claimed that the King has been "exhausted" by the persistent and hectic schedule.

"I spoke to someone close to the king this morning," Katie Nicholl told GB News, before adding: "I said, 'how is he feeling because he did a pre-party, pre-concert party and then after party and did that skit for American Idol, you know, brilliant."

The source said, 'exhausted but knackered,' Katie told the hosts, before going on to add: "I'm not surprised, they need a good rest now because it has been a pretty epic weekend for them. Saturday was the day that he's waited his entire life for, you imagine the emotional energy that goes into a day like that, but I think overall it has been a great success."