 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles III does not seem to slow down even being "exhausted" following his coronation celebrations which are still ongoing with plenty more events.

The monarch, even being warned by health experts over his busiest schedules, King Charles has been non-stop for last few days, and has no plans to slow down.

Just hours before he and Queen Camilla were crowned, the King held a reception at Buckingham Palace for foreign dignitaries and royalty, with his cousin, Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark and his wife, Princess Mary in attendance.

Following the coronation ceremony, Charles held a large dinner at Buckingham Palace, before making their way to Windsor Castle for Sunday's Coronation Concert.

There are also reports that the 74-year-old will also be holding a garden party at their official Scotland residence, the Palace of Holyrood, for the community.

Sources have now claimed that the King has been "exhausted" by the persistent and hectic schedule.

"I spoke to someone close to the king this morning," Katie Nicholl told GB News, before adding: "I said, 'how is he feeling because he did a pre-party, pre-concert party and then after party and did that skit for American Idol, you know, brilliant."

The source said, 'exhausted but knackered,' Katie told the hosts, before going on to add: "I'm not surprised, they need a good rest now because it has been a pretty epic weekend for them. Saturday was the day that he's waited his entire life for, you imagine the emotional energy that goes into a day like that, but I think overall it has been a great success."

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity
Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage video

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Millions react to King Charles crowning video video

Millions react to King Charles crowning video
Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert video

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation? video

Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation?
King Charles to ‘sue’ Prince Harry for ‘three-year war’ video

King Charles to ‘sue’ Prince Harry for ‘three-year war’
Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert video

Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert