'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office

Marvels last instalment in the Guardians trilogy; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally hit the theatres opening with $114 million at the U.S. box office.

The Marvel feature trails The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the second biggest opening in terms of ticket sales on premiering weekend.

The film made $168 at the global box office. According to Variety, the next few weeks will be critical for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as it faces competition from a hoard of other summer film releases.

Director James Gunn revealed he has developed 600 versions of the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn wanted to make the most of multiple aspect ratios available in theatres. The goal was to give every exhibitor the ability to maximise their screen size for an ultimate viewing experience.

James Gunn also announced that this will be his final Guardians film, as he shifts his focus to DC Studios, where he is set to direct a new Superman movie set for release in 2025.

Elsewhere the director admitted his affinity for the character of Rocket (the weapons expert of the group) in the final film of the Guardians franchise. Gunn said Rocket’s story is his story.