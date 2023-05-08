 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Guardians 3 premieres with $114 million at domestic box office
'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office

Marvels last instalment in the Guardians trilogy; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally hit the theatres opening with $114 million at the U.S. box office.

The Marvel feature trails The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the second biggest opening in terms of ticket sales on premiering weekend.

The film made $168 at the global box office. According to Variety, the next few weeks will be critical for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as it faces competition from a hoard of other summer film releases.

Director James Gunn revealed he has developed 600 versions of the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn wanted to make the most of multiple aspect ratios available in theatres. The goal was to give every exhibitor the ability to maximise their screen size for an ultimate viewing experience.

James Gunn also announced that this will be his final Guardians film, as he shifts his focus to DC Studios, where he is set to direct a new Superman movie set for release in 2025.

Elsewhere the director admitted his affinity for the character of Rocket (the weapons expert of the group) in the final film of the Guardians franchise. Gunn said Rocket’s story is his story.

More From Entertainment:

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer
‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams

‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams
'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character

'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character
Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood

Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood
Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split

Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for American Born Chinese

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for American Born Chinese
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heats up as they go on late-night outing video

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heats up as they go on late-night outing
Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'

Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'
Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix

Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix
Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case

Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case
Adjoa Andoh responds to the backlash over her ‘terribly white balcony’ remarks

Adjoa Andoh responds to the backlash over her ‘terribly white balcony’ remarks