Monday May 08, 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group Ateez’s Wooyoung to go on break due to injury

Web Desk

His agency KQ Entertainment released a statement on May 8th officially announcing his hiatus

K-pop group Ateez’s Wooyoung will be taking a break because of an injury. The idol had to perform while sitting down for their encore shows in Japan due to an injury on his ankle.

His agency KQ Entertainment released a statement on May 8th officially announcing his hiatus:

“Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment.

It is with utmost regret that we relay the news of ATEEZ member Wooyoung’s health to the fans who have shown such generous love and care for ATEEZ.

Recently, Wooyoung obtained an ankle injury and has been focusing on recovery. Despite this, he has been performing on stage while sitting in a chair due to his strong will to fulfill his promise with the fans.

As the pain has continued, it was decided that he would need a thorough examination and treatment at a medical institution. After a long discussion with Wooyoung and all the other ATEEZ members, the decision has been made to suspend Wooyoung’s schedule for a period of time so that he can undergo treatment accordingly.

As a result, Wooyoung will not be able to join the following schedules: ‘THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023’ and ‘KCON 2023 JAPAN.’

We ask for your understanding, as this decision has been made in consideration of Wooyoung’s health.

We apologize for the sudden news and will do our absolute best to ensure Wooyoung’s quick recovery, as his health is our biggest priority.

Thank you.”

