Monday May 08, 2023
Jenna Ortega bags 2023 MTV award amid backlash from striking writers

Monday May 08, 2023

Jenna Ortega wins best performance in a show at the 2023 MTV Awards despite backlash from striking writers. 

Jenna Ortega won Best Performance in a Show for Netflix’s Wednesday at the 2023 MTV Awards on Sunday.

Her major win comes after backlash from striking writers after she mentioned she changed some lines in her show Wednesday.

Back in March, Ortega appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and revealed that she had changed many of her character’s lines unilaterally, saying she didn’t always see eye to eye with the writers on her character’s behavior.

“Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all”.

Her comments led to criticism from the striking writers of Hollywood, who poked fun at her statements in their placards.

Despite the backlash from the writers, Ortega won in a stacked category.

She was up against acclaimed actors including Aubrey Plaza, for her role of a suspicious wife in the second season of the HBO series The White Lotus.

Some other stars contending for the golden popcorn were, Christina Ricci (for her disturbing role in Yellowjackets), Sadie Sink (who played Max in Stranger Things), and Selena Gomez (for Only Murders In The Building).

A Few stars, including Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal, and Jennifer Coolidge accepted their awards virtually, but Ortega, who wasn’t present at the event, did not even accept her award virtually, so the show went on without a pause.

Ortega’s hit Adam’s Family spin-off has been renewed for another season by Netflix.

