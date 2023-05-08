Prince William takes a swipe at 'free rider' Harry at coronation speech

Prince William has reportedly taken a jibe at Prince Harry, says expert.



In his much-appreciated speech at the coronation concert, William said: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

He added: “For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message - service.”

Believing this an attack on younger brother Prince Harry's own statement on service, netizens turned to social media to take a jibe at the Sussexes.

"Service Harry. Do you hear that? Not a free ride."

"SERVICE. Something Harry doesn't understand," another added.

"‘Service….’ ‘To serve…..’ ‘served…..’ Wonder who that was a dig at….. " noted a third.

The Sussexes made the joint statement when Buckingham Palace announced their stepping away from Royal duties.

The Palace said: "Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," Sussexes responded.