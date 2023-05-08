Sam Heughan on doing a Hindi film with Priyanka Chopra: 'Maybe that’s next'

Priyank Chopra and Sam Heughan are hoping to do a Hindi film together

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan expressed their interest in working on a Bollywood movie together during a recent interview, suggesting that it's a possibility.

In their exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sam was asked if he would do a Bollywood movie and he said, “Do you know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I need to learn to sing and dance,”

To which Priyanka quipped, “We don’t have to learn how to sing, we have playback singers for that. Little dancing might be allowed, a lot of our actors don’t know how to dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you are good.”

Sam admitted that he lacks the rhythm but said that he’d be willing to try it, “So yes, obviously I would love to work with PeeCee again. So maybe that’s next”.

“We will do a Hindi movie. Yes, I am game for that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka hopes that Love Again can revive the rom-com genre, “The world is divisive right now, and it’s nice to be able to have something which is hopeful. It’s not slapstick, it’s not a comedy. It’s a romantic movie which makes you cry, laugh, smile, it’s like that heartwarming thing that you want to go to the theatre with your partner, your person, or your friends. So this is that movie. I am very excited, and I hope it brings more of the genre back,” she said.