Tuesday May 09, 2023
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann part ways

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Kim Zolciak has moved forward to end her 11-year-long marriage with Kroy Biermann as she filed for divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star noted April 30 in legal documents as the separation date from her husband, TMZ reports.

The pair walked down the aisle on Nov. 11, 2011, and the ex-couple share four kids.

Earlier, the reality star dished on her marriage success on their 11-year wedding anniversary.

“If you’re asking for a secret, lots of sex,” Zolciak cheekily said.

“I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it’s a choice, and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel,” she added.

Meanwhile, the former NFL star opposed the notion that the reality show hurt their marriage.

“Whether you’re married on camera or a regular person married, I don’t think there’s any difference,” he added.

“And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner,” Kroy explained.

“They’d rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family.”

