Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book

Prince Harry's ghost writer for memoir 'Spare' is opening up about his experience of working with the Royal.



Admitting that he had multiple arguments with the Duke of Sussex, J.R. Moehringer says he almost thought of giving up his job.

“I was exasperated with Prince Harry,” J. R. Moehringer wrote in the New Yorker Monday.



Speaking about his 2am calls with the father-of-two, Harry added: “My head was pounding, my jaw was clenched and I was starting to raise my voice.”

“Some part of me was still able to step outside the situation and think, ‘This is so weird. I’m shouting at Prince Harry,'” he shared. “Then, as Harry started going back at me, as his cheeks flushed and his eyes narrowed, a more pressing thought occurred: ‘Whoa, it could all end right here.'”



J.R. Moehringer famously wrote Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. The book came out earlier this year.

The argument, as per the writer was about Prince Harry's time in the British Army. Moehringer explains he believed he would be fired from the project over his difference of opinion with the Duke