Tuesday May 09, 2023
Lionel Messi resumes training with Paris Saint-Germain following suspension

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain´s Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 30, 2023. —AFP
Paris Saint-Germain´s Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 30, 2023. —AFP

Following his suspension for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi has resumed training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 club shared a photo on Twitter showing the World Cup winner in training attire, accompanied by the message, "Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning."

Messi, who serves as an ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority, was photographed in Riyadh the day after PSG suffered an unexpected defeat against Lorient. In an Instagram video, he explained that he had to make the trip due to contractual obligations, despite previously cancelling it, and had mistakenly assumed he had a day off.

As a result of his actions, PSG suspended Messi for two weeks, leading to his absence in their 3-1 victory against Troyes on Sunday. However, following an apology to PSG and his teammates in a video released on Friday, Messi has now returned to training. PSG's upcoming match is scheduled for Saturday, where they will face Ajaccio at home.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021 after the Catalan club faced significant financial challenges. Barcelona has expressed interest in re-signing Messi this summer, but it remains uncertain whether they can reach an agreement within the financial constraints of La Liga's financial fair play rules. Additionally, there is interest from Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, and Messi has reportedly received a substantial offer of over £350 million per year from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

