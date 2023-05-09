Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must have made an effort to show their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, some part of their grandfather King Charles' coronation on live television.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Omid Scobie shared that it is really important for the Duke of Sussex to let his kids know that they are part of the Royal family.

The father-of-two made a quick trip to UK on May 6th, 2023, to attend the new monarch’s crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey without the Suits alum.

While Meghan remained in California with the couple's kids', it is highly possible that the little Prince and Princess were shown the coronation ceremony on television.

"I think for Prince Harry, it's really important that his children are aware of the world in which they are a part of," Scobie told the publication.

"Of course they are Prince and Princess, and whilst the time difference would have made it really difficult to show the children the coronation ceremony live, I would imagine that at some point over the weekend some effort would have been made to at least show them what was going on on the other side of the Atlantic,” he added.

Harry departed early from the coronation so he could reach his home back in time to attend his son’s birthday which coincided with the coronation ceremony.

Dishing on whether the Duke reach home in time for the party, Scobie said, "Well, Archie's fourth birthday party proceedings would have no doubt taken place during the day whilst Harry was on that flight back to California, but he did make it home in time for the early evening in Montecito, probably to tuck his little son into bed just in time before the end of the day.”

"And I think that's probably the moment that would've made all that rushing backwards and forwards completely worth it, because he wanted to be able to sort of honor and acknowledge both families on the day, and I'm sure he was very tired by the end of it, but he got to do so."



