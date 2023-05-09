 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion

Britain’s King Charles, who was officially crowned on Saturday, has thanked all those who have helped to make coronation such a special occasion.

Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared the heartfelt message on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The King’s message reads: “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.”

He further said “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

More From Royals:

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled video

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him video

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV?
Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life

Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life
Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book video

Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book
King Charles coronation portrait: monarch appears in full royal regalia

King Charles coronation portrait: monarch appears in full royal regalia
King Charles III releases big statement with official coronation portrait

King Charles III releases big statement with official coronation portrait
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, other royals' first official coronation portraits revealed

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, other royals' first official coronation portraits revealed
Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart' video

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'
Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation? video

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?
King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’

Prince Harry’s living a ‘A-list lifestyle’ in ‘swanky Malibu-style mansions’