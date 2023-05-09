King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled

King Charles and Queen Camilla's plans after their impressive coronation have been disclosed.



They are reportedly taking a short break from royal duties this week following coronation on Saturday.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the King and Queen will enjoy a few days off in Sandringham as they recover after a weekend of Coronation celebrations.

The publication further said, King Charles and Camilla will take the rest of the week off and possibly a few days early next week at their private Norfolk estate.

King Charles has reportedly a royal engagement today (Tuesday) and later he will join Camilla in Sandringham.

They are delighted their Coronation went so well.

Meanwhile, in his first personal message after coronation, the King thanked all those who have helped to make coronation such a special occasion.

“As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.”