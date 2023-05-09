'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert

File Footage

Prince Harry looked "sad" at King Charles’ coronation as he sat in the third row away from his brother Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, body language expert Darren Stanton disclosed what the Duke of Sussex’s expressions at the historic event reveal about his feelings.

Darren claimed that the father-of-two must be feeling “left-out” at his dad’s big day as he used to be the “part” of all previous royal events.

"With Harry, we see sadness, we see the eyebrows come together, we see the mouth droop," the expert said of Prince Harry’s body language.

"He was experiencing a combination of frustration, anxiety, a little bit of sadness at the fact that he wasn't fully involved in the process. I think he felt very uncomfortable."

Darren said that the Duke must be anxious because he was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and had to made the trip solo, that too amid ongoing rift with the rest of his family.

"I mean, the thing is, Prince Harry is still incredibly popular in this country -- although a lot of people don't agree with what he did by leaving the U.K. and going to the States," Stanton said.

"People are probably not as warm -- even though they're still supportive, they're probably not as warm to him as they once were,” he added.

The expert continued, "I think he feels quite isolated. I think he's thinking, you know, 'Gee, I used to be part of all this.' And I think he's homesick. He's homesick for his family, homesick for London, you know, he's homesick for all that pomp and circumstance. So really, sadness and isolation -- I think that's what I got from his body language."

He went on to highlight that while Harry was not seen making any contact with his father or elder brother Prince William, cameras caught him looking over the Prince of Wales, who sat in the front row with his wife and kids, during the event.

"These two brothers have been through so much together, and I think deep down they still love each other," Stanton said of the brother’s relationship.

"I think even through William's incredibly frustrated with the way things have gone, I think deep down I'm of the belief that they'll come good, they will kind of reconcile their relationship.

"In terms of that look," the expert said, "I just think Harry felt left out, a little bit out of the loop, a bit isolated and really yearning and wishing that he could be part of it with his brother."