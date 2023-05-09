 
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation

File Footage 

King Charles got annoyed at Prince William and Kate Middleton after they made his late to his own coronation ceremony.

According to a lip reader, the slight problem the father-of-two faced ahead of his crowning ceremony led him to have a brief meltdown.

Speaking to Radar Online, the expert claimed that King Charles complained to Queen Camilla about his son and daughter-in-law after they were late for the ceremony.

“We can never be on time,” Charles said to his wife, as per the lip-reading expert, before adding, “Yes, I'm…This is a negative.”

“There’s always something,” he allegedly added. “This is boring.”

The bishop of Chelmsford, Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani, revealed that right before the King entered the church, there were a “couple of hiccups” which caused him to wait for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan,” he said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”

King Charles was annoyed at Prince William and Kate Middleton after they, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were late for their 10:45 AM arrival.

The new monarch had to wait eight minutes for William and Kate outside the Abbey. 

