Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Royal family snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew with latest move

Royal family has apparently snubbed Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, the two non-working royals, as the palace shared official family portrait following King Charles coronation on Saturday.

The palace released official portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The official family portrait was shared with caption: “An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May.

“Pictured from left to right: The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Duke of Edinburgh.”

The photo shows only working members of the British royal family.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are not the working royals.

