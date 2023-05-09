 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Prince Harry showed up at the Coronation ceremony of his father but he did not stick around for long, and his brief visit did not sit right with many members of the royal family.

A family friend of Prince Harry’s revealed to Vanity Fair that the duke’s 28 hours in the country has left his family “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.”

“One makes one’s choices,” said a source close to the royal family. “To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion.”

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London Friday afternoon and left nearly 24 hours later — before the celebrations were even over, even missing out on the official portraits for the event.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s quick exit had less to do with his feud with his family than with his desire to make it home in time for his son Archie’s 4th birthday party — which happened to fall on the same day as the Coronation.

While the king was aware of his son’s motives, he was still “saddened” that he couldn’t share such an important moment with him.

Despite only being in England for 28 hours, the Duke made the most of his stay, as he appeared to be “cheerful” stepping in with his cousins. 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family video

Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family
Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face

Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face
Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation
Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis
Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert video

Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert
'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert video

'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled video

King Charles, Camilla’s plans after coronation unveiled
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him video

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter reveals Meghan Markle’s kind gesture towards him
King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion video

King Charles thanks all for making coronation a special occasion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet coronation on TV?
Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life video

Prince Harry told ghost writer his 'intellectual capabilities' were 'belittled' entire life
Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book video

Prince Harry ghost writer says her 'head pounded' as he wrote his book