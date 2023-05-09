Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare

Prince Harry showed up at the Coronation ceremony of his father but he did not stick around for long, and his brief visit did not sit right with many members of the royal family.



A family friend of Prince Harry’s revealed to Vanity Fair that the duke’s 28 hours in the country has left his family “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.”

“One makes one’s choices,” said a source close to the royal family. “To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion.”

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London Friday afternoon and left nearly 24 hours later — before the celebrations were even over, even missing out on the official portraits for the event.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s quick exit had less to do with his feud with his family than with his desire to make it home in time for his son Archie’s 4th birthday party — which happened to fall on the same day as the Coronation.

While the king was aware of his son’s motives, he was still “saddened” that he couldn’t share such an important moment with him.

Despite only being in England for 28 hours, the Duke made the most of his stay, as he appeared to be “cheerful” stepping in with his cousins.