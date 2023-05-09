 
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family

Tuesday May 09, 2023

While Prince Harry was present at the Coronation of his father, King Charles III, he did not see any of his family members during his visit on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

While it was understood that the Duke of Sussex, 38, left for Heathrow airport directly from Westminster Abbey, on Monday, May 8th, 2023, the Telegraph reported that Harry even visited Buckingham Palace during his time in London.

The outlet informed that Prince Harry was only went to the Palace for half an hour, “slipping in and out of the monarchy’s headquarters briefly without seeing the royal family.”

However, there was no meeting with his father, and he didn’t exchange a single word with his brother Prince William during the fleeting trip.

However, Harry’s visit was reported to be purely for logistical reasons, as it enabled him to be out of the public gaze momentarily after the two-hour service at Westminster Abbey.

Palace sources emphasised that his lack of contact was purely for practical reasons as Harry was eager to get back to America as quickly as possible.

Moreover, palace visit occurred when the family was busy with the procession, taking the salute from the military and making a Palace balcony appearance, per The Telegraph.

It is the first time the Duke is known to have been at the palace since his grandmother’s funeral. He was a regular guest throughout her reign.

Harry also seems to have declined the invitation to join the king and his family for an informal lunch after the coronation.

According to a family friend who spoke to Vanity Fair, Harry’s fleeting visit has left the family underwhelmed, and his father “saddened.”

