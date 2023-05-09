Angelina Jolie pays tribute to her mother, calls out women for cancer screening: Photo

Angelina Jolie has recently urged women to take care of themselves in honour of World Ovarian Cancer Day.



On May 8, the Tomb Raider star took to Instagram and shared a rare childhood polaroid photo with her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died due to breast and ovarian cancer on May 9, 2007.

The Maleficent actress talked about her mother’s long battle with cancer prior to her death.

“Tomorrow would have been my mother's 73rd birthday. She passed away 15 years ago, after a long struggle with breast and ovarian cancer,” wrote the Salt actress.

The Tourist star continued, “In June, I will be a month away from the age when she was diagnosed. I have had preventive surgeries to try to lessen chances but I continue to have checkups.”

The Wanted actress also extended her “love” to all those “who have also lost loved ones” and “strength to those who are fighting at this very moment for their lives and the lives of those they love”.

In the end, the Original Sin actress advised her female fans to “please take the time to look after yourself and go for your mammograms and blood tests or ultrasounds”.

“Especially if you have a family history of cancer #worldovariancancerday,” concluded the humanitarian.

Jolie disclosed about her ovarian cancer scare that led the actress to “remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes as well”.



“People also ask how I feel about the physical scars I carry,” said the actress on IG post. "I think our scars remind us of what we have overcome. That diversity is one of the things that is most beautiful about human existence.

“The hardest scars to bear are often invisible, the scars in the mind,” she added.