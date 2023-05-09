Meghan Markle friend questions King Charles' stance on diversity

Meghan Markle snubbed King Charles' coronation as she was not "comfortable" to attend the ceremony.

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to skip one of the most historic events in Britain’s history, her close friend Omid Scobie previously said that the Royal family was happy that she was not attending.

In a piece for Harper Bazaar, the royal expert said that even though the new monarch “clearly has an interest in enhancing diversity” why was it that Meghan was not comfortable to come to UK.

He wrote, “It was impossible to ignore the fact that the royal family’s only family member of colour (and mother of the House of Windsor’s only mixed-race children), Duchess Meghan, didn’t feel comfortable or welcome enough to attend."

The royal commentator further questioned King Charles’ stance on diversity and inclusivity when he was not even able to make his daughter-in-law feel included while surrounded by the whole family.

"Much emphasis was put on the diversity and inclusivity that would be on display during this ‘modern coronation,” he pointed out before adding, “With guests from all backgrounds, representatives of all faiths, and even a gospel choir during the ceremony (though curiously not actually performing gospel music), many trumpeted this coronation as proof that the king embraces diversity."

Scobie continued: "The road ahead for the British monarchy may be rocky (countless polls continue to reveal a fast growing apathy toward the royal family in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth), but as King Charles and Queen Camilla waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony to the public, the thunderous roar of the Royal Air Forces’ Red Arrows aerobatic team racing overhead and the cheers from The Mall were enough to temporarily drown out any concerns about the future. Beyond that, it remains to be seen."

A month before the crowning ceremony of King Charles, it was disclosed by the Buckingham Palace that only his son Prince Harry would be attending the coronation.

The statement revealed that Meghan Markle would not come to UK for the event and will stay in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.