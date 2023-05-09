 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle friend questions King Charles' stance on diversity

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Meghan Markle friend questions King Charles stance on diversity
Meghan Markle friend questions King Charles' stance on diversity 

Meghan Markle snubbed King Charles' coronation as she was not "comfortable" to attend the ceremony.

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to skip one of the most historic events in Britain’s history, her close friend Omid Scobie previously said that the Royal family was happy that she was not attending.

In a piece for Harper Bazaar, the royal expert said that even though the new monarch “clearly has an interest in enhancing diversity” why was it that Meghan was not comfortable to come to UK.

He wrote, “It was impossible to ignore the fact that the royal family’s only family member of colour (and mother of the House of Windsor’s only mixed-race children), Duchess Meghan, didn’t feel comfortable or welcome enough to attend."

The royal commentator further questioned King Charles’ stance on diversity and inclusivity when he was not even able to make his daughter-in-law feel included while surrounded by the whole family.

"Much emphasis was put on the diversity and inclusivity that would be on display during this ‘modern coronation,” he pointed out before adding, “With guests from all backgrounds, representatives of all faiths, and even a gospel choir during the ceremony (though curiously not actually performing gospel music), many trumpeted this coronation as proof that the king embraces diversity."

Scobie continued: "The road ahead for the British monarchy may be rocky (countless polls continue to reveal a fast growing apathy toward the royal family in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth), but as King Charles and Queen Camilla waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony to the public, the thunderous roar of the Royal Air Forces’ Red Arrows aerobatic team racing overhead and the cheers from The Mall were enough to temporarily drown out any concerns about the future. Beyond that, it remains to be seen."

A month before the crowning ceremony of King Charles, it was disclosed by the Buckingham Palace that only his son Prince Harry would be attending the coronation.

The statement revealed that Meghan Markle would not come to UK for the event and will stay in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry to attack Queen Camilla again in new book? video

Prince Harry to attack Queen Camilla again in new book?
Louis, Charlotte reason behind Kate, William's late arrival at coronation

Louis, Charlotte reason behind Kate, William's late arrival at coronation
King Charles, Queen Camilla ripped over ‘American Idol’ appearance: ‘Cringe’

King Charles, Queen Camilla ripped over ‘American Idol’ appearance: ‘Cringe’
Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family video

Prince Harry reportedly went to Buckingham Palace but left ‘without seeing’ family
Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare video

Prince Harry’s’ ‘choice’ to snub King Charles’ Coronation laid bare
Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face

Piers Morgan reacts as Princess Anne’s cap blocks Prince Harry’s face
Royal family snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew with latest move

Royal family snubs Prince Harry, Prince Andrew with latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton annoyed King Charles during coronation
Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton reveals the sweet nickname she has for Prince Louis
King Charles ‘crestfallen’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s departure

King Charles ‘crestfallen’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s departure
Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert video

Prince Harry regrets leaving King Charles’ coronation early: Expert
'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert video

'Sad' Prince Harry wished to be part of King Charles' coronation: Expert