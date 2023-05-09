 
Jennifer Lopez all praise for Ben Affleck’s incredible insight

Jennifer Lopez has recently shared Ben Affleck’s reaction after watching her new movie, The Mother.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, JLo revealed Ben was the first person to watch her action movie.

“I show it to Ben, honestly because he's so good at it,” said the Maid in Manhattan actress.

The Shotgun Wedding star explained, “I'm like, ‘What do you see? What do you think?’ Because the first cut of a movie is not the last cut of a movie. The first cut of the movie is the first cut of the movie and then it goes through a whole incarnation after that.”

JLo told the outlet, “So, the first cut I'm always like, ‘You wanna see this with me or you wanna wait?’ And he’s like, ‘No, let's watch it’.”

Gushing over husband, the Second Act actress pointed out, “He always has amazing insight and sees things about characters and about story being a writer himself.”

Earlier speaking on The View, the actress discussed about her character in the upcoming movie, which is set to premiere on May 12 on Netflix.

JLo disclosed that the character required lots of training for combat scenes, adding, “That was one of those ones where you really have to train a lot, where you really have to do the fight training and you have to do the sniper training.”

“It was a lot of fun but it's a lot of work,” she added.

