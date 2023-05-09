Henry Winkler explains how he deals with ‘emotional pain’ after Happy Days

Henry Winkler has recently opened up about the challenges he faced after Happy Days exit in 1984.



“There were eight or nine years at a time when I couldn't get hired because I was ‘The Fonz,’” said the 77-year-old in a new interview with Today.

The Barry actor continued, “Because I was typecast.”

Talking about how his struggling days took a toll on his mental health, Henry explained, “I had psychic pain that was debilitating because I didn't know what to do.”

“I didn't know where to find it, whatever it was, I didn't know what I was going to do. I had a family. I had a dog. I had a roof. Oh. My. God,” stated the actor.

However, Henry disclosed that he “loved playing ‘The Fonz,’”.

“I love those people. I loved learning how to play softball. I loved traveling all over the world together with the cast. I would not have traded it,” remarked the Click actor.

Henry noted, “I don't know that I would've gotten here if I hadn't gone through the struggle."

Looking back at his life, the actor mentioned that the struggle had led him to “open so many doors”.

“I've found canoe paddles. I found scuba gear. I found unread books. I never found, for the longest time, authenticity, which I now know,” confessed the actor.

In the end, Henry added, “Life is more fun than you think it is, than you allow it to be. Don't worry so much.”