Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Obsessed with self-promotion, Prince William and Kate edit off King Charles

Kate Middleton and Prince William's social media team has been criticized for editing off King Charles from their video shot at the Coronation Concert.

The clip shared on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of the royal couple shows key moments from the event which took place a day after the coronation of King Charles.

Commenting on their video, royal commentators said that the and William's PR team is "desperate to self-promote.

According to Reuters, King Charles on Monday gave "sincere and heartfelt" thanks to everyone involved in his coronation weekend and said he and his wife Camilla would rededicate their lives to service as three days of celebrations drew to a close.

Amid pomp and pageantry, Charles and Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.

In an echo of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee message last June, before she died three months later, Charles and Camilla reiterated their pledge to serve.

Festivities included a "Coronation Concert" featuring singers including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as the royals joined a 20,000-person audience at Windsor, the king's palace to the west of London.

In a surprise comedy sketch after the concert, Charles and Camilla interrupted Richie and Perry as they were relaying their experience of the weekend on TV show American Idol, on which the singers are judges.

