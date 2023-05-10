 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Shakira spotted dining with Lewis Hamilton following messy Pique split

Shakira had dinner with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in Miami

Shakira and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a dinner in a restaurant in Miami, setting off fresh romance rumours!

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix brought a wave of frenzy that made the celebrities come out in full force to witness this grand event in America.

After an exclusive tour, Shakira and the seven-time world championship-winning Formula One racing driver were spotted having dinner at a restaurant.

The news sent fans into a frenzy, leaving them guessing what’s going on between the two.

Shakira’s fans in particular appear exceedingly happy about the possibility of a relationship between the two.

Some of her fans also turned to mocking her ex Gerard Pique, with one user commenting, “Mercedes >>>> Twingo”.

Another commented, “Pique’s blood must be boiling right now”

Fans on social media also demanded a musical collaboration between the two as Lewis is also into music and uses the stage name XNDA.

This is not the first time that rumors of the Waka Waka singer returning to the dating field has made rounds. She was recently seen chilling with Tom Cruise at the same event.

Shakira and ex Gerard Pique separated last year after being together for 11 long years. Shakira has now moved to Miami and is on the hunt for a new mansion in the city.

