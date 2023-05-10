Cheryl 'Salt' James shares shocking claim

Rapper Cheryl James remembered a shocking incident where she was asked to have an abortion to keep her career steady.

Speaking to the Tamron Hall show, the rap star said, “I don’t think I’ve ever said this out loud, oooh Tamron! I was actually asked to have an abortion – I won’t say by who.”

“But to your point, yeah, you just have to know that it’s something that you’re capable of handling if you want a kid and you want to have a career,” she added.

Continuing from there, James' bandmate Sandra Denton said, “We said, ‘We can do it,’ and whatever came my way, I handled it, which was taking the good with the bad … ’cause someone has to do it!

“When they think it can’t, they panic, the labels and people. ‘Oh my god, how are you gonna? The sales! Sales, sales!’ But you know, we did it.”