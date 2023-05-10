 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui

By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in film 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines in the news for a few days after his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed a case accusing him of abandoning her and kids; the actor finally went vocal about the same.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin said: “I only wanted one thing that my kids study and go back to school, that has happened. Thank God.”

“I want people to spread positivity, and I also try to maintain positivity everywhere. Whether it’s in the personal space, or when you are outside. Love and positivity should be everywhere, that is more important. (I believe) because of us no negativity should go out, so that’s about it.”

He went on to say: “I wanted my kids to go back to school, which they have. I have no complaints with anyone. I won’t be able to talk more on this.”

The Sacred Games actor’s image was drastically torn down with the case filed by wife Aaliya. Still, the actor did not make any effort to clear his image and chose to remain silent over the matter.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recently collaborated with Bhumi Penekar for a thriller film Afwaah. Now, he is gearing up for his next film Jogira Sa Ra Ra with Neha Sharma. 

