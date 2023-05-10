 
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William return to royal duties following King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William return to royal duties following King Charles coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to royal duties following King Charles coronation on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out and hosted a tea party in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

Later, they also posted stunning photos on their official Instagram handle with caption “Celebrating people who do extraordinary things”

The palace also shared Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne and others photos.

It was also disclosed that over 8000 guests were welcomed to Buckingham Palace for the second of the annual Garden Parties.

According to palace, “guests are invited in recognition of their public service, charity work, or for making a positive impact in their community.

“Hosted on behalf of The King by The Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness was joined by The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.”


