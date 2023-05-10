 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones

Jogira Sa Ra Ra is no more releasing on May 12
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s upcoming film Jogira Sa Ra Ra release has been postponed.

Jogira Sa Ra Ra was slated to be released on May 12. But the makers have now announced a new date. The release has now been pushed to May 26.

As per the reports, the film has been postponed because many films are already releasing this weekend. That is the why the makers shared: “Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma: ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra to release on 26 May… In view of the number of films releasing this Friday.”

Some close sources told ETimes that, “The Kerala Story is running strong in cinemas and there are some more films releasing. Therefore, the makers decided to postpone the release of Jogira Sara Ra Ra.”

This is going to be the first time the Gangs of Wasseypur actor will be dancing to a song in Jogira Sa Ra Ra. The actor, while talking about his dance song, said that he doesn’t think he can dance but the steps were simple, and he got into the groove easily.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial film Afwaah along with Bhumi Pednekar, reports India Today. 

