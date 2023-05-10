 
Princess Eugenie flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank, flaunted her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos alongwith sister Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson.

In the latest photos from coronation concert, Princess Eugenie can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

She posted the pictures with caption, “Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen.”

Eugenie further said, “The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service.”

The Princess also revealed her favorite part of the event, saying “Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation.”

Earlier, in her first post following King Charles coronation, Eugenie also honoured her cousin Prince Harry. 

