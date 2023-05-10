 
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Howard Stern rips King Charles, calls his coronation ‘disgusting’

Howard Stern dragged King Charles along with all the people celebrating his coronation as if he “went to war” or “did something great.”

The radio personality said the whole crowning ceremony was “disgusting” as millions were spent on the event amid cost of living crisis in UK.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the host said, “England’s gotta get a grip on themselves.”

“I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p***y,” Stern added. “That’s No. 1 — and people are acting like — the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f–king guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”

To this, his co-host Robin Quivers said, “Did something great besides being born.”

“Yeah. But you know, they’re like, ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.’ I mean, the whole thing is f**king nuts,” Stern continued.

Referring to the current economic conditions of the country, Stern said, “It was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation.”

“And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems … and then you see the pomp and circumstance,” he said.

He went on to say that even though he understands that the monarchy is important for the country in terms of tourism, before noting that it “provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see.”

“It’s part of the tourism,” he said, “I get all that. I’m not naive, but it just sends the wrong message.”


