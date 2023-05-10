 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Chrissy Teigen clears the air on surrogacy accusations

Famed model Chrissy Teigen has just clapped back against trolls that have accused her of allegedly using a surrogate for her daughter Esti.

She hit back against it all with a social update to social media that intended to ‘shut it all down’.

The ‘proof post’ in question was shared to her Instagram Stories.

The story also featured a caption that read, “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump’.”

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Esti is Teigen’s rainbow baby that has come after the monumental loss of baby Jack.

