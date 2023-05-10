 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' makes it to New York IFF

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Manoj Bajpayees Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is a courtroom drama
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' is a courtroom drama

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee’s thought provoking film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been selected to premiere at the New York International Film Festival.

As per the reports of Times Now, Bajpayee, 54, will be leaving Mumbai soon to be a part of the premiere of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai in New York. 

The National Award-winning actor is all set to play a strong and impactful role in his upcoming courtroom drama. Based on real-life events, the film narrates the tale of a common man, a lawyer in the high court, who daringly takes on an extraordinarily challenging case.

It highlights that in the battle between the willpower of an ordinary person and the influence of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, it is the power of will that triumphs, underlining that no one is above the law.

Bajpayee starrer is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali Vishal Gurnani and Asif Sheikh. Presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, the film is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is set to release on Zee 5 on May 23. 

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra' release postpones
Anurag Kashyap speaks in support of 'The Kerala Story'

Anurag Kashyap speaks in support of 'The Kerala Story'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes vocal about case filed by wife Aaliya Siddiqui
Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest

Saba Qamar, Maya Ali among other celebrities lend support to Imran Khan after arrest

Vivek Oberoi shares why he is being choosy in selecting projects

Vivek Oberoi shares why he is being choosy in selecting projects
Salman Khan receives death threats from guy named 'Goldy Brar'

Salman Khan receives death threats from guy named 'Goldy Brar'
Deepika Padukone shares bts photos from 'Piku' set on 'eighth anniversary'

Deepika Padukone shares bts photos from 'Piku' set on 'eighth anniversary'
Shahid Kapoor unveils how he bagged debut film 'Ishq Vishk'

Shahid Kapoor unveils how he bagged debut film 'Ishq Vishk'
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' trailer leaks before official release

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' trailer leaks before official release
Shekhar Kapur talks about suffering from 'Dyslexia'

Shekhar Kapur talks about suffering from 'Dyslexia'
Vidya Balan gears up for her next project 'Neeyat'

Vidya Balan gears up for her next project 'Neeyat'
Does Nida Yasir take skin-whitening injections?

Does Nida Yasir take skin-whitening injections?